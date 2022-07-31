todd elementary school file
Buy Now

Todd Elementary School is shown in a BDN file photo.

 Hillary Gavan

BELOIT- The Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction (DPI) has awarded about $9 million to schools serving students in low-income areas. Three schools in the Beloit School District, including Todd Elementary and Fruzen and McNeel Intermediate schools received grants.

Wisconsin DPI gave $8.8 million to 77 learning sites in the state to “support student learning and development opportunities during out-of-school hours,” a news release from the School District of Beloit stated.