BELOIT – Beloit College President Scott Bierman will retire at the end of the current academic year after serving the college community since 2009.

“Scott Bierman has been a visionary leader who transformed an already strong liberal arts institution into a college that focuses on students’ success during their time on campus while developing them for their careers through programs like Career Channels,” said Beloit College Board of Trustees Chair Dick Niemiec.

