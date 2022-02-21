BELOIT—Beloit College is celebrating Black History Month with campus events throughout February including a community donation drive for local charities.
As part of its “Becoming Better” action plan geared towards their broad and comprehensive effort to center the work of anti-racism and equity on campus, the Office for Student Success, Equity and Community (SSEC) and Black Students United (BSU) have teamed up to do their part to make this Black History Month excellent for all members of the community.
It has set up a donation collection for local charities benefiting the homeless, domestic violence survivors and child abuse survivors. From now through Feb. 28, Beloit students and the public can donate items in the drop off boxes located in front of Grace’s Place, beside the mail center.
Some of the items needed include:
- Non-perishable food items.
- Personal hygiene and healthcare items: shampoo, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, soap, hand sanitizer, sanitary pads and tampons.
- Gift cards and gas vouchers for volunteer advocates
- Small toy figurines: little people/action figures, nature elements, houses, and cars
- Children’s art supplies
People can contact Daksha Howard at howardd@beloit.edu or call 608-363-2125 before dropping off items.
Beloit College is committed to a broad and comprehensive effort to center the work of anti-racism and equity on campus. It has six goals to accomplish this such as strengthening the foundation by increasing the number of Black staff faculty and trustees through recruitment and retention and growing its community by an ongoing commitment to enroll and retain domestic Black students.
As part of its six goals the college also strives to continue to ensure students and staff engage with issues of race, sex, power, privilege, anti-racism and anti-blackness. Beloit College is working to expand safe, inclusive students for Black students and ensuring an effective and efficient process to address biased, racist and discriminatory acts.