BELOIT—Deo Edwards plans to go to Indonesia and Japan following his graduation Sunday from Beloit College. Olaf Sorenson on the other hand is staying in Beloit to continue a career he already has started in financial planning.
They were only two of the 250 graduates who received diplomas Sunday during Beloit College’s 172nd commencement ceremonies.
Edwards, who is from Beloit, said he will be serving an internship in Japan in the field of finance.
Sorenson has been working at LifeCircle in Beloit and after graduation he plans to continue his work with the insurance firm.
Grace Scott, of Dayton, Ohio, who had her mortarboard cap decorated with leaves to represent a frog ecosystem, was ready to receive her degree in biochemistry Sunday. Her next step is to go to Berlin to study dance.
The stories of the students’ plans and dreams were nearly endless, and those optimistic views were echoed by the speakers at the commencement ceremonies.
“This day is all about you and we are here to celebrate you,” Beloit College President Scott Bierman told the graduates gathered in front of the Middle College building.
He also applauded the students and staff for not only making it through the COVID-19 pandemic, but overcoming it.
“It is great to be here, all together in all three dimensions,” Bierman said, referring to a time when classes and events had to be conducted through Zoom meetings.
Tori Key, who is senior analyst and advisor to the chief financial officer at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office in Washington, D.C., was the featured commencement speaker. She is a graduate of Beloit Memorial High School and a 2003 graduate of Beloit College.
She said she is an “adopted” daughter of Beloit, since she was born in Memphis, Tennessee. But, her mother moved her family to Beloit with the idea that she could provide a better life for her family in the Wisconsin community.
Though her family faced challenges in their new home, they rose up to meet those challenges.
It was through the Help Yourself program that young Tori Key was introduced to Beloit College. The Help Yourself program is designed for low-income, minority or marginalized students who could benefit from academic and cultural enrichment programs.
When she attended Beloit College she admitted she reluctantly chose economics as a field of study because she field a career in economics would “pay the bills.” She had no idea where that decision would take her. As a first-generation college graduate, she said she has not done too shabby.
“There are no right answers,” she told the new graduates. “Life is a series of decisions. You open some doors and you close others.”
She says she still tries to keep up with the progress of people she knows in the Beloit area, and she would like to keep track of the success stories of those who graduated Sunday.
“I want to read about how you are making your mark in the world,” she said.