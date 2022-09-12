Employers turn to colleges to recruit workers
Buy Now

Students walk to their classes on the Beloit College campus in this file photo. The college recently earned some high marks in the U.S. News & World Report ranking of Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—Beloit College moved up three spots in the U.S. News & World Report ranking of colleges offering the best value, and it ranked 11th for students’ First Year Experience.

U.S. News & World Report released its 2022—2023 rankings of National Liberal Arts Colleges recently and Beloit College was ranked high in several areas.