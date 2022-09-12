Students walk to their classes on the Beloit College campus in this file photo. The college recently earned some high marks in the U.S. News & World Report ranking of Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States.
BELOIT—Beloit College moved up three spots in the U.S. News & World Report ranking of colleges offering the best value, and it ranked 11th for students’ First Year Experience.
U.S. News & World Report released its 2022—2023 rankings of National Liberal Arts Colleges recently and Beloit College was ranked high in several areas.
Beloit College ranked 81st among the top 210 Liberal Arts Colleges in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report ranking. The following are some of the rankings for Beloit College by U.S. News & World Report:
No. 11—First-Year Experience
No. 19—Most International Students
No. 29—Most Innovative Schools
No. 30—Best Value
No. 33 Best Campus Diversity
No. 41—Best Undergraduate Teaching
No. 53—Undergraduate Research
No. 70—Top Performers for Social Mobility
No. 81—National Liberal Arts Colleges
Beloit College officials credited its Advanced Mentoring Program for its high ranking for students’ first year experience. In the Advanced Mentoring Program, students are matched with faculty advisors within days of their commitment and connects them to life at the college long before they arrive on campus. The Beloit Fellows initiative fast tracks select first-year students interested in STEM, creative writing, entrepreneurship and more and help students work with faculty and student peers who help cultivate their interests.
“These rankings showcase Beloit’s prowess in creating a culture of leading-edge learning where students can learn, transform, and then graduate into jobs that allow them to pursue meaningful lives,” said Beloit College President Scott Bierman.
The college also did well in the area of Best Value, which gauges academic quality compared to price.
“In these inflationary, we recognize that parents and students need value for their money, and we honor a commitment to deliver a high-quality education that is worth the resources they expend for it,” Bierman said.
In addition to the U.S. News & World Report ranking, two other publications gave Beloit College high ratings.
Money Magazine ranked Beloit College 18th among Liberal Arts Colleges in the United States for quality education, affordability and outcomes.
Beloit College ranked No. 23 on Washington Monthly’s list of Best Liberal Arts Colleges and No. 23 in its “Best Bank for the Buck” category in the Midwest.