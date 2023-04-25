Kate Linnenberg

Beloit College Associate Professor Kate Linnenberg has received the 2022-23 James R. Underkofler Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching, Beloit College’s highest honor for teaching.

 SUBMITTED

BELOIT - Beloit College Associate Professor Kate Linnenberg has received the 2022-23 James R. Underkofler Award for Excellence in Undergraduate Teaching, Beloit College’s highest honor for teaching.

Since arriving on campus in 2004, Linnenberg has sparked students' interest in inequality, collective behavior, and gender, inspiring them to view the world in relation to their personal experiences.