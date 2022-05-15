BELOIT— Beloit City Wide Youth Softball League Co-director Brian Elliott has seen a lot of miracles on the ball field. He’s witnessed kids with behavior problems change their ways and had their parents thank him for it. He’s watched kids who weren’t athletically inclined get into sports and go on to play baseball, football and basketball.
Elliott’s hoping to continue the transformations this summer when the Beloit City Wide Youth Softball League leads up a fifth season, with hopes of helping 400 kids. There are 15 to 20 coaches on board, but more will be needed.
“We will have to turn kids away if we don’t have enough volunteers, and we don’t want to do that,” Elliott said.
To volunteer or get more information people can call Scottie Davidson at 608-201-5884 or Elliott at 608-295-9769.
Families with players can sign up on the website, www.beloitcitywideyouthsoftball.com up through the end of May. It will be on a first-come, first-serve basis.
The Beloit City Wide Youth Softball league is free and geared for youths between the ages of 7 and 13. The league’s goal is for girls to go on and play softball and boys, baseball.
Elliott noted there are two former players that are now playing high school baseball on the varsity team, Camron Gibson and Kaleef Hobson.
The program stresses sportsmanship, respect and teamwork. The co-directors of the program are committed volunteers Elliott, Davidson and Pat Majeed. Some of the coaches this year will be Richard Bevineau, Mike Walker, Kevin Chapman, Jameson Heath, Sandra Taylor, Tony Koplin, Scott McGee, Sean Wood and Pastor Phil Ramsey. Tommy Evans will be the umpire.
The activity is free to participants and was designed to help families who may struggle with the many fees associated with children’s sports and activities. Shirts, hats and gloves will be provided. Spikes or cleats will be the family’s responsibilities. Soccer cleats are acceptable, but no metal spikes.
A skills camp will be held on June 8 through June 10. The season will start June 18 and run through Aug. 6, culminating with the league tournament.
Those who want to join don’t have to be particularly athletic, and everyone is welcome.
Games will be played at Telfer Park on Saturdays. Practices will be at fields across the city, at the discretion of the coaches. On the last day of skills camp, kids will be placed on teams, meet their coaches and get their practice schedules.
In the first year of Beloit City Wide Youth Softball, there were 96 participants; the second year, 120; the third year, 160; the fourth year, 290; and the fifth year, 260.
The season typically culminates with a Milwaukee Brewers game. The 11 to 13-year olds will go to the Brewers game, and the 7-10 year olds will go to a Sky Carp game.
The Shockers have won the tournament for the last three years in a row for the 11-13 year-olds. The team called New Day won in the 7 to 10-year old division last year.
This year, Beloit City Wide Softball received a grant from the Stateline Community Foundation.
The League also received donations and/or sponsorship and help from Community Action Inc, Beloit School District, Beloit Floral, Altra Industrial Motion, Terry Sminchak with State Farm Insurance, Shannon Ahrens American Family Insurance and Tobacco Shack.
Elliott said he keeps volunteering for the love of the kids.
“I want to give them something constructive to do,” he said.