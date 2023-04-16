Beloit City Wide Youth Softball League Coach Jamerson Heath is shown with with kids last year. The program is seeking more volunteers as it is expecting more than 400 players and a new section for 14 to 17-year-olds.
(From left): Beloit City Wide Youth Softball League volunteers Pat Majeed, Harry Smith, Richard Bevineau, Jalen Elliott, Suzzi Bevineau, Grace Hatchett, Renee Elliott, Ayanna Smith and Brian Elliott gather for a photo last year at a practice. The volunteers fed and mentored youth. More volunteers will be needed this year as the program expands.
BELOIT— Due to popular demand and an outcry from parents and kids, the Beloit City Wide Youth Softball League is adding another section for ages 14-17, according to League Co-director Brian Elliott.
Elliott said some kids were so desperate to stay in the program they were hiding their ages last year. Their parents told Elliott they feared their children wouldn’t have anything to do after they aged out, and they worried they might get in trouble.
Although more volunteers and funding is needed, Elliot said the new section is a must. He will be out in the community soliciting more donations and helping hands to keep the program growing.
“We’ve had tremendous success with the kids and have had a positive impact on so many of our participants’ lives that we have to keep going. Failure is not an option,” Elliott said
In the first year of Beloit City Wide Youth Softball, there were 96 participants. Last year there were 382 kids with another 50 on a wait list. This year, Elliott is anticipating more than 400 players.
This will be the seventh season for Beloit City Wide Youth Softball League. There are 15 to 20 coaches on board, but at least 10 more will be needed to help with the new section.
“We are anticipating four to five teams of 14 to 17-year-olds. It actually could be more,” Elliott said.
To volunteer or for more information, call Scottie Davidson at 608-201-5884 or Elliott at 608-295-9769.
The Beloit City Wide Youth Softball League is free. Kids can join as young as 7 years old.
The program stresses sportsmanship, respect and teamwork.
The co-directors of the program are committed volunteers. They are Elliott, Davidson and Pat Majeed. Some of the coaches this year will be Richard Bevineau, Mike Walker, Kevin Chapman, Jameson Heath, Sandra Taylor, Tony Koplin, Scott McGee, Sean Wood and Pastor Phil Ramsey. Tommy Evans will be the umpire.
One of the loyal umpires in the league, Waymond Harrell, recently passed away and will be sorely missed this season.
A skills camp will be held on June 8 — 10. The season will start June 17 and run through Aug. 12, culminating with the league tournament. The fundamentals camp will be held at New Zion Baptist Church, 1905 Mound Ave. Games will be played Saturdays at Telfer Park, and practice times and locations will be left to the coaches’ discretion.
Those who want to join don’t have to be particularly athletic, and everyone is welcome. On the last day of skills camp, kids will be placed on teams, meet their coaches and get their practice schedules.
The season typically culminates with kids attending a Milwaukee Brewers game or a Sky Carp game for youth.
Last year the Green Dragons won for the 7 to 10-year-olds, and New Day won for 11 to 13-year-olds.
This year, Beloit City Wide Softball received two grants from the Stateline Community Foundation.
The League also received donations and/or sponsorship and help from Community Action Inc., Beloit School District, Beloit Floral, Altra Industrial Motion, Terry Sminchak with State Farm Insurance, Shannon Ahrens American Family Insurance, Tobacco Shack, Hiram Power and Electric, Matt Mabie, Hereford Fireworks, Campbell’s Snacks and Jorge and Sons Landscaping.