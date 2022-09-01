BELOIT- It’s the morning of the first day back to school for kids at Converse Elementary in Beloit on Thursday, and some parents are walking down the long sidewalk to get to the front door with their kids. Some come with three or even six kids with them.

Some kids have come to attend Converse, while older siblings are attending schools like McNeel, but have come to Converse first to send their younger siblings off first with their parents. Some siblings are too young for school and are being held by their parents in their pajamas. One toddler keeps losing their shoe as the mother is trying to figure out which door they should go in to drop their child off.