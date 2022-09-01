BELOIT- It’s the morning of the first day back to school for kids at Converse Elementary in Beloit on Thursday, and some parents are walking down the long sidewalk to get to the front door with their kids. Some come with three or even six kids with them.
Some kids have come to attend Converse, while older siblings are attending schools like McNeel, but have come to Converse first to send their younger siblings off first with their parents. Some siblings are too young for school and are being held by their parents in their pajamas. One toddler keeps losing their shoe as the mother is trying to figure out which door they should go in to drop their child off.
There to greet them is the Converse staff including Principal Leah Malott who helps kids off the bus, and even puts her arm around a little girl who is seen crying as she comes off the bus.
“I’m looking forward to having kids back,” Malott said. “We’re coming out of COVID stuff and this is our first year kind of having a normal back. We can see the kids’ faces this year.”
Malott spends most of the first day checking in on all of the classrooms and making herself visible to all the children. She’s looking forward to getting to know the kids and making sure they’re OK.
“We’re working on some really good goal setting with our kids,” Malott said. “All of our kids are going to start indicating their own literacy goals, math goals and personal goals. Like some of our kids, their goal might be tying their shoes or reading more at night at home.”
Converse music teacher Janine Brass has been teaching at the elementary school for 28 years and is there at the front of the school to greet students, too.
“I’m excited to see the smiling little faces on the kiddos and their excitement about starting a new school year,” Brass said. “There’s all this happy energy throughout the day and it’s really exciting.”
Brass said the first day is all about getting to know each other, introductions and getting right into learning the music curriculum. She will teach students about all the different elements of music, a broad range of music genres and use many different instruments along the way including xylophone, glockenspiels, triangle and woodblocks.
McNeel Intermediate
The halls of McNeel Intermediate School are busy on Thursday and filled with students from fourth to eighth grade. One class is seen picking out breakfast in the hallway before they head into the classroom to start their day.
McNeel Principal Michelle Hendrix Nora is happy to see her Lancers back again and is glad the students don’t have to worry too much about COVID-19 this year. This year, McNeel is introducing a house system that will help students from all grade levels get to know each other.
“Every staff member is part of a house and each student will be part of a house,” Hendrix Nora said. “It will create a bit more community of belonging and character and some friendly competition and excitement.”
The four houses are Amistad, Isibindi, Reveur and Altruismo. Students will spin a wheel to determine which house they end up in.
“We’re going to do volunteer work through our houses,” Hendrix Nora said. “We’re going to have eighth and seventh grade leaders come work with fourth and fifth graders on some terrain and tutoring and help on the playground.”
McNeel has about 500 students this year that will be broken up into the four houses.
Hendrix Nora is also looking forward to using the new interactive walls in the school gym with the students. One the schools goals was to add more movement in the classroom and these resources will help with that goal. Hendrix Nora has been principal for five years and was a special education teacher and program manager at Beloit Memorial High School prior to becoming principal.