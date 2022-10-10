The Beloit School District, Beloit Turner School District and Parkview School District shared their third Friday pupil counts which showed varying results.
Beloit Turner School District
The Turner School District reported stable enrollment numbers compared to the last time enrollment was reported in January.
Brad Boll, director of business services at the Turner School District, shared numbers with the Daily News for the 2022-23 school year this September. Turner’s total enrollment is 1,627. Students who open enrollment into the district (or non-residents attending Turner) is 564. Students who open enrollment out of the district is 131 (or residents attending elsewhere).
In January, the Turner School district reported 1,626 students with 532 open enrolling into the district and 132 students open enrolling out of the district. In September of 2021 Turner student enrollment was 1,637 students with 555 students enrolling into the district and 131 enrolling out of the district.
Beloit School District
For the Beloit School District, Interim Superintendent Wayne Anderson reported during a meeting on Oct. 4 that there is a total of 5,146 students in the district as of last month with 123 students who open enrolled into the district and 874 students who open enrolled out of the district.
In the 2020-2021 school year there were 5,923 students in the School District of Beloit, according to a previous story by the Beloit Daily News. In the 2016-2017 school year there were 6,943 students enrolled in the Beloit School District.
Parkview School District
At the Parkview School District in Orfordville, District Administrator Steve Lutzke shared the following information with the Daily News. For the 2022-23 school year, Parkview increased from 95 to 101 for open enroll-in and decreased from 164 to 154 for open enroll-out. The district has 850 students enrolled this year, an increase from last year which saw 828 students enrolled.