Backpacks filled with school supplies will be offered for $5 each at the Back to School Bash sponsored by Beloit Cares on Aug. 19 at Riverside Park in Beloit.

 Provided by Sarah Hawthorne

BELOIT — Food, games and school supplies all will be part of a Back To School event set for Aug. 19 at Riverside Park.

Beloit Cares is presenting the event from 10 a.m. — 1 p.m. at the park at 1160 Riverside Drive. The event is open to any children in Beloit and all children in Rock County in foster care.

  