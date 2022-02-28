BELOIT—Perhaps the greatest lesson in Garden Prairie Intermediate School’s new science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) lab is learning the trial and error method. Students run into problems, and learn how to solve them. It helps them in life and when dealing with gadgets.
“It allows students to design and be creative on their own. It’s OK to make mistakes. So many kids come to a problem and they give up,” said library/media specialist and teacher Lisabeth Langer. “Every single job these kiddos have will involve some type of technology and they can’t be afraid of it.”
In light of February being Career and Technical Education month in Wisconsin, Langer shared a little bit about the lab in the new school which opened this fall. Although there is no official STEM teacher at Garden Prairie, they make do thanks to Langer.
Although she wears a lot of career hats at Turner, but has somehow found a way to reach 20 classrooms with the lab. Langer is library/media specialist, instructional technology coach, advanced learning coordinator K-12 and high school class teacher. She makes instructional videos to support other teachers so each child in the second through fifth grade school can spend at least 30 minutes a week in the lab. The lab has Ozobots, WeVideo, Blxoels,iPads, Green Screens and 3D Printers.
“I tell the teachers that they do not need to know everything about robotics. The students need to problem solve on their own and come up with solutions to problems they may face,” Langer said.
Starting back in the spring of 2021, planning went into motion as materials were needed for the new STEM lab at the new Garden Prairie Intermediate School which opened this fall.
Langer and IT Director Mike Sindahl made a yearlong plan for STEM for the 2021-2022 school year.
Starting in September, Langer introduced the Ozobots, small robots with wheels and sensors. Students can use colored markers to make codes for different directions and movements. After about a couple of months, students move to working on Ozoblocky, an online programming editor to teach the robot new tricks including sounds and talking.
“Once they have designed their program online, they put their Ozobot on the screen and it loads the program through Bluetooth to the robot. Then the robot performs the commands that the student created,” she said. “Ozobots have been so much fun for the students. They call me the Ozobot lady. They want to know where to get Ozobots and how much they are. “
Thanks to the Ozobots, Langer said students are learning programming languages and the fundamentals of computer science.
Because Langer designs the lessons, the teachers show it to students and are learning too. The teachers can then use the Ozobots and incorporate them into the curriculum. And if teachers still have trouble figuring out their Ozobots, the kids can usually figure it out.
“You just give it to the kids and their creativity shines through,” Langer said.
In November and December staff introduced WeVideo, a video creation tool used with green screens. After a few weeks of basic instructions, students made a video called “Ozobots on Vacation” placing their robot in different parts of the world.
“They have also used WEvideo to tell a personal narrative and to do a newscast on natural disasters,” Langer added.
Bloxels are the January, February and March focus. Bloxels is teaching children basic video game design. The ideas are sketched out, a 2D version is created and the design is tested out.
After a few weeks of learning the basics of Bloxels, students will incorporate a topic they are working on in class and transform it into a video game using Bloxels. For example, fourth graders will be designing a video game that takes a player through a maze while learning about a natural disaster, such as a tornado. Students are using Bloxels to make their characters, terrain, coins, story blocks and more come to life.
“Bloxels is a hands-on platform for kids to build, collaborate, and tell stories through video game creation,” Langer said.
With the success at Garden Prairie Intermediate, Langer said staff are now in the process of creating a STEM lab at Powers Elementary. There are already Legos, robotics, gears, simple machine materials and programmable Legos that will move planned for the new lab.
“What we have planned for that lab will be a natural continuation to Garden Prairie Intermediate,” Langer said.
Langer started as a second grade teacher in 1993. She taught third and fourth grades, led up technology integration in addition to her other roles. It’s her 29th year in the district.
She said she loves the collaboration that can take place with staff and students thanks to the new school and its movable furniture and tables and the added space.
“It’s so friendly, warm and inviting,” she said.