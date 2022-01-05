BELOIT—The School District of Beloit has been awarded a grant through the U.S. Department of Justice to improve security at Beloit Memorial High School.
The Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) Office School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP) housed under the DOJ has a competitive award program designed to provide funding to improve security at schools and on school grounds in the grantee’s jurisdiction through evidence-based school safety programs.
“This competitive grant award will be a game-changer for safety and security at Beloit Memorial High School,” said Melissa Beavers, Executive Director of Pupil Services. “The School District of Beloit is one of only three school districts in the state of Wisconsin to receive this grant.”
The grant award of $289,394 is earmarked for upgrading and enhancing the physical security of Beloit Memorial High School.
“This funding comes at a time when as a nation, we’re seeing unprecedented levels of disruption occurring in schools. Along with a recent increase in school security officers, this grant will allow us to continue our ongoing dedication to keeping our staff and students safe,” said Ryan Turner, Safety and Security Coordinator for the district.
Superintendent Dan Keyser said he is always impressed by staff who take the initiative to seek out and apply for grants that enhance the learning environment for students in the district.
“I’d like to recognize Melissa Beavers and Ryan Turner for their efforts in securing this grant for our district.”