BELOIT—Incumbents Kristie Petitt and Dannie Shear and newcomers Jeremy Vowell and Jon Tysse have turned in paperwork indicating they will run for the School District of Beloit Turner Board of Education.
There are three seats up for reelection this April—those of Treasurer Shear, and members Carl McMillan and Kristie Petitt. McMillan is not seeking re-election.
The deadline to turn in paperwork was the end of day Tuesday.
Jeremy Vowell, 37, works at Collins Aerospace in Rockford as a skilled trades journeyman. He is married and has two children.
He said he wants to be involved in the community and lend his experience as a parent with kids in the district.
“Being in the skilled trades, I like the progress being made in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs,” Vowell said.
He said the school board is a great way to get involved and he likes the direction the district is headed.
“It will be nice to get in and help them grow in the right direction and be a useful part of the system,” Vowell said.
Jon Tysse, 48, works at Blackhawk Technical College (BTC) as the executive director of institutional research and effectiveness. He has bachelor’s and master’s degrees in sociology and a doctorate in education. He is married with two children.
He is part of the Beloit Rotary and BTC’s representative serving on the Greater Beloit Chamber of Commerce. He has done mentoring and has been a youth sports coach at the YMCA and with travel teams and served on the board for the Beloit Youth Hockey Association.
Tysse said Turner has an outstanding educational opportunity and said it’s the reason he accepted his job position and moved his family to Wisconsin.
While he said Turner is outstanding, he said there are always opportunities to grow. With his background in higher education he said he is interested in the transition from senior year to college and counseling, information and opportunities students are receiving. He wants the district to do everything it can to prepare young people for their future. Tysse said early exposure to math and reading are also a part of that preparation.
Petitt, 50, has been on the board for six years or two terms. She is a travel consultant. She has a high school education and education related to travel consulting. She is married and has two children who graduated from Turner High School.
Petitt wants to stay on the board and see the district through the pandemic. She said she enjoys being supportive, knowing what is going on and understanding issues are not all balck and white as there are a lot of gray areas. She said she feels she is a good listener and is a good voice on the board that isn’t afraid to ask questions.
She said she likes how the current board communicates well with each other and administration and keeps discussion civil.
Dannie Shear, 58, has been on the board for 10 years, or a little over three terms. He took over the part of one term for another board member who moved out of the district.
Shear works for Ozinga Ready Mix in Beloit as a concrete salesman. He graduated from Beloit Memorial High School and has taken courses at BTC. He belongs to Central Chrisitan Church and the Beloit Rifle Club. He is married with five children. His son is in the district, and his older children graduated from Turner High School.
“We have such a good board. Everyone gets along well and everyone adds their own value to it. Everybody respects everybody’s opinion. We get along good with our superintendent and business manager and all the principals,” Shear said.
Shear said he’s pleased with the Turner superintendent and his longevity in the district.
Shear said he’s concerned with COVID-19 and also wants to see the district through the pandemic.
“I don’t want to see us go virtual although it’s sometimes needed. I like it that we tried so hard to keep kids in school. They need to be in school with their friends and peers. The teachers need our kids too,” Shear said.
Shear said he’s happy with the new Garden Prairie Intermediate School at 3245 S. Bartells Drive this fall. Construction began during July 2020 and wrapped up in July 2021 on the new intermediate school which serves grades 2 through 5. He said the district held an auction three weeks ago and the Townview building was sold.
“I’m happy with how the new school turned out. It gives us a whole different aspect to our school system. It’s a plus that we were able to sell Townview,” he said. “I’m pleased with the direction of the district and I enjoy being with other board members. Everybody gets along and respects each other. It makes it fun,” Shear said.