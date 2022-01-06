BELOIT - Five new Beloit school board candidates have joined the growing list of those wanting to run - J’Juan M. Winfield, Sr., Ryan McKillips, Matthew Windmoeller-Schmit, Katherine Ann Larson and DeVon McIntyre. There are 11 total people running for the four available seats on the board.
The deadline for filing an application has been extended until Friday, Jan. 7 at 5 p.m. There are four seats up: that of President Megan Miller, Treasurer Gregg Schneider and members Joyce MH Ruff and Allison Semrau. Miller, Schneider, and Semrau have said they are running and Ruff is not.
Miller and Schneider have announced they are seeking re-election and have given interviews with the newspaper as well as newcomers Torie Champeny, Christine Raleigh and Brian Anderson. Board member Semrau confirmed she is running and said she would give more information to the newspaper in the coming days.
J’Juan M. Winfield, Sr., 42, works at Hendricks Commercial Properties as a software administrator, and previously worked IT jobs at Beloit Memorial Hospital and Beloit Area Community Health Center. He is married and has six children and four grandchildren. His youngest child attends Beloit Memorial High School and his other children graduated from the school.
Winfield has an associates degree in IT. He serves on the advisory board for BTC and youth advisory board with YMCA.
After seeing the past boards and some drama, he said he’s seeing a new and different board that is focusing on improving academics and supporting its administrators. He hopes to be a bridge between the board and administration and the community to foster goodwill and positive respect for each other.
“Instead of the problems, let's look at solutions,” he said.
Despite some people leaving the board, he commended the board for going strong. He said he also likes how Board President Megan Miller, Vice President Sean Leavy and board member Amiee Leavy, Spencer Anderson conduct themselves at meetings in the community. Winfield said he thinks he could be helpful, effective and bring ideas from his many years of experience and connections in the community.
For 10 years Winfield coached softball, and then helped out with a football league in Beloit. He said there needs to be more discussion about youth sports in the district and there needs to be more youth sports feeder programs.
Ryan McKillips, 42, works for International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF) as a maintenance and capital engineering manager. He has a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering.
McKillips is married and has five kids. Three are at The Lincoln Academy and one is at OLA. One child graduated from BMHS in 2019.
McKillips is a coach and runs the Beloit Area Youth Wrestling Club (BAY) and has been involved in Cub and Boy Scouts. He served on the Beloit school district’s reconfiguration committee in 2019-2020.
McKillips graduated from BMHS in 1998 where he had a great experience. He said the district has a lot to offer but the last four to five years has struggled more with academics and discipline issues.
Over the past two to three years ago he took his kids out of the district because of discipline and safety concerns. In talking with principals and teachers in the district, McKillips said he hears that staff is not supported or encouraged to enforce discipline resulting in some leaving the district.
“We are spending too much time on programs that are taking away from basic academics and working at grade level,” he added.
When it comes to enrollment decline, he said parents leaving the district need to be talked to about what went wrong and to have the district deal with root causes related to families leaving. He said his engineering background has taught to ask analytic questions. He questioned where failure analysis has been done in the enrollment situation.
“I’m running to analyze the issues further,” he said.
McKillips said he is hoping to talk to as many people in the community as possible and is happy to bring issues forward.
The Daily News was unable to reach Windmoeller-Schmit by press time. However, 31-year-old Windmoeller-Schmit spoke to the Daily News in October when he was applying for a board opening. Ultimately, another candidate was appointed. In his October interview he told the Daily News he lives in the Beloit Historical District on the west side. He is a physical therapist. He and his wife have a 6-month old daughter. He said he really enjoys living in Beloit, moved to it intentionally and wants to be a part of the community.
The Daily News was unable to reach Larson and DeVon McIntyre by press time.
Three open positions are for three-year terms beginning on Monday, April 25, 2022 and expiring on April 27, 2025; and one position for a one-year term beginning on April 25, 2022 and expiring on April 23, 2023. The top three candidates with the most votes will receive the three-year terms and the fourth highest vote receiving candidate will occupy the position for a one-year term.