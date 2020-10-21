BELOIT—Beloit Regional Hospice will celebrate the 15th anniversary of the Doves & Diamonds Gala in a style reflecting the times: By putting on a virtual event.
The event will take place from 6—7:30 p.m. on Nov. 14.
Beloit Health System’s Foundation Associate Nora Gard stressed that the importance of the gifts given by gala-goers is more critical than ever as the country remains in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic with no clear end in sight.
Gard said the lead-in to this year’s event has been unique to say the least.
“We typically start planning these events around the first of the year,” Gard said. “But this year we’ve had employees furloughed and no volunteers to help out. But we also realized that it was important to follow through with this being the 15th year we’ve done it. It’s not only been a challenge for us to organize things, but also to our businesses that we work with, because this pandemic has hit everyone differently. With just having a few short weeks of planning, I think we’re doing pretty well. We just don’t know what to expect when we’re making our calls.”
A major highlight of the event is the silent auction. Digital Marketing Director Britney McKay said the community support has been inspiring.
“Before we even knew if we were going to go through with the event in an altered format, we had local businesses reach out and tells us what they would have for us if we did move forward,” McKay said. “This is an event that the community has loved and supported for the last 15 years, and this year is no exception.”
McKay said the Gem Store stepping up to provide the evening’s big prize (a diamond ring).
“Without the Gem Store coming through with their generous donation, I don’t honestly know if the event would even happen,” McKay said. “For the last 14 years, such a huge piece of this was getting together with your friends and having a great time. So without that in-person option, I’m not sure if we could’ve gone forward without the diamond piece. So we’re very grateful and humbled by the Gem Store doing that for us.”
The exact breakdown of how the virtual event will go is still in the planning process, McKay said.
“Last year’s event had 375 people, and we were primed and ready to get over 400 this year,” McKay said. “We were going to cram the Eclipse Center as much as we could. But I would expect we would still have over 100 people that commit. We are going to set up a snack pack they can pick up the day of or the day before, which comes with beer or wine, so we still have that sense of community and celebration.”
There also the coveted Spirit of Caring award will be given to a member of the community.
Reservations for the Doves and Diamonds gala are due by Oct. 29.
“Hopefully a lot of people will tune in, because our award winner definitely deserves that,” McKay said. “What we do is extremely important, but it’s not always easy to be around. It’s quite a recognition, because those winners are so dedicated to the cause. And of course everyone will be curious to see who wins the ring.”