Doo Wop Project plus Santino Paladino

Pictured left to right: John Michael Dias, Dwayne Cooper, Charl Brown, Dominic Nolfi, Russell Fischer. Bottom: Music Director Santino Paladino.

 Photo provided

MILWAUKEE - The Doo Wop Project will be performing alongside the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at Bradley Symphony Center this weekend for three days of extraordinary musical show tunes.

The Doo Wop Project is a group made up of Broadway stars who sing old fashioned music and recreate the musical stylings of groups like the Crests, Belmonts, Flamingos, Smokey Robinson, The Four Seasons and The Temptations.