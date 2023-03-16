MILWAUKEE - The Doo Wop Project will be performing alongside the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra at Bradley Symphony Center this weekend for three days of extraordinary musical show tunes.
The Doo Wop Project is a group made up of Broadway stars who sing old fashioned music and recreate the musical stylings of groups like the Crests, Belmonts, Flamingos, Smokey Robinson, The Four Seasons and The Temptations.
“We saw that there was this void of people our age, guys in their 30s, singing songs from the 50s,” said Dominic Nolfi, a member of the Doo Wop Project. “Everyone loves Elvis, everyone loves Ella Fitzgerald, and everyone loves the 50s.”
A unique aspect of the Doo Wop Project is their willingness to include modern music in their show. They sing “DooWopified” versions of modern music by artists such as Michael Jackson, Maroon 5 and Jason Mraz. Nolfi noted that the different kinds of music played at their shows allows for a bigger market because it’s a cross-generational experience.
Along with Dominic Nolfi, the group consists of Charl Brown, John Michael Dias, Russell Fischer, and Dwayne Cooper. They are all Broadway performers who have appeared in shows like the Jersey Boys, Motown: The Musical, Hairspray and more.
Audiences can expect an upbeat and high-energy experience from Doo Wop shows, according to Nolfi.
“We’re Broadway performers, so we bring a lot of energy,” Nolfi said.
The addition of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, a 55-piece orchestra, will surely enhance the experience, especially since the Doo Wop Project is accustomed to performing with a five-piece band.
The Doo Wop Project was featured in a PBS documentary that premiered last year and continues to air nationally. The documentary tracks the history of Doo Wop from its inception by inner city African-Americans singing on street corners to the group today performing their “DooWopified” songs for thousands of people in beautiful theaters and auditoriums.
The PBS documentary showcases a live concert performance of The Doo Wop Project’s music and has since helped to promote upcoming shows and get members of The Doo Wop Project recognized nationwide.
The Doo Wop Project, featuring the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra, performs at the Bradley Symphony Center, Milwaukee at 7:30 p.m. March 17-18, and at 2:30 p.m. on March 19. Tickets are on sale at their website, https://www.thedoowopproject.com/tour.