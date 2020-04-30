TOWN OF BELOIT—One day he was a mechanic, another day a psychologist. In between it all, he ran into burning buildings.
That described the almost 29 years Fire Department Deputy Chief Glen Hennig spent with the Town of Beloit Fire Department, which was big enough to be stimulating, but small enough to let firefighters wear many different hats. No matter what the task, the end result was always service to others.
“It’s been a great career. As I progressed in my career, none of my staff got hurt and I was able to make a difference In the lives of people I don’t know. To me it’s what I cherish most about this job,” he said.
Today is Henning’s last day with the fire department. It’s one of several changes at the head of the department. Deputy Chief Emmett Harold retired last year. Deputy Chief Jeramie Mielke was hired last year, and Brian Snyder has been recently promoted to Deputy Chief.
Hennig was enamored with firefighting ever since he was a kid watching the TV show “Emergency.” The idea of helping people resonated with him. When he turned 18, his then girlfriend and future wife, Tina, suggested he go to an open house at the Town of Beloit Fire Station, and the rest is history. Hennig was hired on May 20, 1991, the same day Chief Gene Wright was hired.
Over the years, Hennig had many adventures and challenges. He recalled attempting to rescue someone from burning home when the floor beneath him was ready to collapse. In the summer of 2019 he recalled a fire on Inman Parkway and Riverside Drive when a vehicle struck a vacant house which started a fire and a six-hour battle.
Hennig began as a motor pump operator, checking over equipment, and later was in charge of the clothing and uniform division. He would round up more than $350,000 in grant funds for the department over the years. The bulk of his work was leading the fire inspection bureau.
Chief Gene Wright commended Hennig for doing inspections and prevention work, a task where not everyone excels.
“He’s done it seriously and professionally and really made a difference in making the community safer. Fires have gone down over the years, and his ability to change the mentality of business owners and enforce the rules has helped,” Wright said.
Wright said Hennig also was active with fire prevention education at area schools. He served as a VetsRoll volunteer medical assistant for two years and was involved in inspections on the new Beloit College Powerhouse project.
“Everything I asked of him he’s done well, and he’s taken it to the next level,” Wright said.
Hennig, 52, decided it’s time to retire from his fire duties and pursue some of his dreams. With a “life is short” mentality, he said hes not wasting any time. He and his wife have already moved to an apartment and are planning to live full-time in an RV in the future. Hennig and his wife plan to live some of the year in Florida and eventually travel around the U.S. sight-seeing. They are big fans of national parks and have always enjoyed the freedom and adventure of RV travel.
“There’s no real itinerary when you are on the road,” he said. “None of us know what the next day will bring. Act on your dreams when you can.”
