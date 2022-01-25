BELOIT—The Beloit Memorial High School Academic Decathlon Team is heading to state and they are making history by qualifying for the first time in the school’s history.
Junior PJ Wilson shared excitement over the opportunity to compete at state.
“This feels like the chance of a lifetime! Because our school has never been able to go to state before, it makes me very proud to be part of a first for our school,” he said.
The Academic Decathlon State Competition will be held Feb. 22—25. The competition will take place virtually this year, with students taking seven multiple-choice tests with 50 questions, each with a time limit of 25 minutes.
The seven subjects tested include art, music, literature, economics, mathematics, science and social studies.
Following the online tests, students will present a prepared speech and an impromptu speech assigned on the second day of the competition. The final portion of the state competition is a Super Quiz where each student from the team will answer five questions from any of the seven subjects.
“Our hard work and studying have certainly paid off,” said sophomore Sarah Ramsden. “Everyone has worked so hard for this, and it feels like the culmination of everything we have prepared for will be showcased at state. It’s such an honor to represent Beloit Memorial High School in front of the entire state.”
Academic Decathlon Coach and Beloit Memorial High School Teacher Samantha Hoppe says the team is ready to compete.
“This team has worked so hard. These students have put in close to 100 hours of prep work after school and dozens more hours outside of school. They encourage and motivate each other every day.”
An awards ceremony will conclude the competition on Feb. 25.
“Making it to the Academic Decathlon State Competition will highlight our school and demonstrate that an academic club is worth rooting for,” said senior Dalton Raykowski.
Superintendent Dan Keyser said he is excited for the Academic Decathlon Team.
“I wish them the best of luck as they represent Beloit Memorial and our district at the upcoming state competition. They have prepared and worked hard to get ready for this competition. They make us all Beloit Proud.”
Beloit Memorial High School students who will be competing at state include Danielle Lang, Braelyn Mayfield, Jayda McKinley, Noelani Najera, Sarah Ramsden, Dalton Raykowski, Reignah Reed, Cameron Schaller, and PJ Wilson.
The Beloit Memorial High School Decathlon Team placed third and won 11 individual event ribbons in a regional competition. Danielle Lang placed first in Speech; Braelyn Mayfield placed first in Interview and first in Speech; Jayda McKinley placed second in Speech; Sarah Ramsden placed second in Interview, second in Speech, and first in Science; Dalton Raykowski placed third in Math and first in Interview; Reignah Reed placed third in Interview; and PJ Wilson placed third in Speech.