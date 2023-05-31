Erin Grawe, left, her sister Megan Daluge, right, and their father, Peter Daluge, center, stand near dairy cows at their farm in Janesville in 2019.
Charlie Gunn reaches out to touch a Jersey cow during the 45th annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast at Glacier Edge Dairy Farm in 2022
A group of children play in the corn box at a past Rock County Dairy Breakfast.
The Daluge family is hosting the annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast on Saturday, June 3.
JANESVILLE — June is Dairy Month. Celebrate that by attending the 46th annual Rock County Dairy Breakfast hosted by the Daluge Family Farm on Saturday, June 3.
The annual event, to be held at 3719 South County Road G in Janesville, runs from 6:30 to 11 a.m. with breakfast and other fun for the whole family and for all ages.
Javascript is required for you to be able to read premium content. Please enable it in your browser settings.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.