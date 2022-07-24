ROCKFORD—A Rockford man faces first degree murder charges after the body of a woman was found Saturday behind a Roscoe business.
Rayshawn Smith, 46, faces charges of first degree murder, aggravated kidnapping and unlawful restraint, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department.
At about 3:45 a.m., Rockford police received a missing person report for Ashley Hardin, 38. Smith, an ex-boyfriend of Hardin, was developed as a person of interest in the missing person case.
At approximately 7:35 a.m., the Roscoe Police Department responded to the 5100 block of East Rockton Road where the body of a woman was discovered behind a business. The Roscoe Police Department requested the assistance of the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and a murder investigation was initiated. The body was identified as that of Ashley Hardin.
The Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, the Rockford Police Department, and the Roscoe Police Department conducted a joint murder investigation. At approximately 10:55 a.m. Smith, was located in the 300 block of North Main Street in Rockford. The Winnebago County States Attorney’s Office reviewed the facts of the case and authorized the following the murder, kidnapping and unlawful restraint charges.
Smith is being held at the Winnebago County Jail in Rockford on a $2 million bond.