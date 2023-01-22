01STOCK_GAVEL_2

JANESVILLE — Marcus Randle El stared straight ahead during testimony Thursday that included prosecutors showing forensic images of bullet wounds in the head and chest of two women whom the former Wisconsin Badgers football player is accused of killing in Janesville in 2020.

Thursday was the third day of Randle El’s double-homicide trial in Rock County Court. He’s accused of killing Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Authorities say both women were found shot behind a truck stop in Janesville on Feb. 10, 2020.