JANESVILLE — Marcus Randle El stared straight ahead during testimony Thursday that included prosecutors showing forensic images of bullet wounds in the head and chest of two women whom the former Wisconsin Badgers football player is accused of killing in Janesville in 2020.
Thursday was the third day of Randle El’s double-homicide trial in Rock County Court. He’s accused of killing Seairaha J. Winchester, 30, of Janesville, and Brittany N. McAdory, 27, of Joliet, Illinois. Authorities say both women were found shot behind a truck stop in Janesville on Feb. 10, 2020.
Rock County prosecutors and attorneys defending Homewood, Illinois resident Randle El, 36, questioned 10 witnesses called to the stand by Rock County Assistant District Attorney Jerry Urbik.
Those called to the stand included the Rock County medical examiner who examined Winchester after her death, and many close friends and acquaintances of the two slain women. Some said they recall Winchester being in fear for her life in the days before she died.
Randle El turned himself in to police in Chicago after the shootings, but did not confess to the murders and has pleaded not guilty. He faces two charges of first-degree intentional homicide and charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and driving a vehicle without the owner’s consent while armed.
Police testimony indicated that detectives identified bullet holes in one of the inner door panels of McAdory's Jeep Grand Cherokee, and bullet fragments lodged in the door's inner insulation. It is believed Randle El took the Jeep Cherokee after the shootings.
Medical examiner testimony indicated Winchester had bullet fragments in her body that were from a .40 handgun. A state ballistics analysis of bullets thought to be connected to the killing could come in testimony in the coming days, Urbik said.
On Thursday, Urbik and his team, Rock County prosecutors Alex Goulart and Margaret Ginocchio, sought to press witnesses who said they witnessed Randle El voice threats over the phone that he’d harm or even kill Winchester. This was late in 2019 and early in 2020; in the weeks before the killings, witnesses said a drug-dealing arrangement and an at-times romantic entanglement between the two had begun to sour.
One witness said Randle El acted “crazy” and “spazzed” in the days before the murder, because he was convinced Winchester, and others in their circle of friends, were stealing drugs from him.
Randle El’s attorneys also pressed a county medical examiner to detail how toxicology tests of both McAdory and Winchester’s bodies showed the two had street drugs in their system when they died, including methamphetamines.
The defense also drew admissions from some of the witnesses that Winchester was often high, and at times had a volatile temper, including in one incident witnesses said happened a few weeks prior to the killings. Witnesses said Winchester fought with Randle El and a woman outside a local motel after Randle El tried to wrestle away pills she’d hidden in her shirt.
Prosecutors said they intend to call as many as 18 more witnesses in the case, a move that means the trial may stretch into Monday or early Tuesday before prosecutors and the defense make their closing argument to the jury.