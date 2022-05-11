ROCKFORD—The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office touted its successful prosecutions during a news conference Wednesday.
Winnebago County State’s Attorney J. Hanley pointed to prosecutions for homicide, sex crimes, domestic violence and other crimes in the past year.
He pointed to five notable murder sentences in 2021 in Winnebago County. Sanchez Curry was sentenced to natural life in prison. Abdon Ochoa Villaneda was sentenced to 70 years in prison. Juan Mora was sentenced to 55 years in prison. William Arzate was sentenced to natural life in prison. Tirino C. Jackston was sentenced to 75 years in prison.
In 2022 four defendants were found guilty of murder in Winnebago County.
- Donterrius L Barnett was found guilty of shooting and killing Jamie Rogers, 16 on June 14, 2017 in Rockford. The murder had remained unsolved for almost three years before a tip was provided to Rockford police in the case.
- Nickles Parks was found guilty of first degree murder and concealing a homicidal death for the Dec. 7, 2018 death of Jamie Stephens, 31, whose body was found in a ditch in Winnebago County. Joshua Whittie had previously pleaded guilty to armed robbery in connection with Stephens’ death.
- Marquell Longs was found guilty of first degree murder, attempted first degree murder and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon. He was accused of shooting and killing Jennifer Jones on Nov. 11, 2018 at a Rockford gas station on Auburn Street.
- Carl DeFay was found guilty of first degree murder and concealing a homicidal death. He was accused of killing Samantha Swan in February of 2017. Swan’s remains were found in a pig feeder on a farm in rural Durand, Illinois.
Other notable prosecutions Haney noted included that of Otoniel Molina who was found guilty of possession of child pornography, indecent solicitation of a child and grooming. Molina was accused of having communicated with an 11-year-old girl who sent nude photos to him. Loves Park police investigated the case. Matthew Harkey was found guilty of aggravated criminal sexual assault, aggravated kidnapping, home invasion and aggravated criminal sexual abuse. Harkey was accused of hitting a woman in the head in her Rockford home on March 13, 2019, and taking her to his mother’s house in Roscoe. He then handcuffed her to a weight bench and repeatedly sexually assaulted her. She was able to escape after he left.
Notable sex crime sentences Hanley pointed out included Marc Blair who was sentenced to 24 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault and possession of child pornography; Daniel Williams who was sentenced to 60 years in prison for predatory criminal sexual assault; Troy Rossato who was sentenced to 15 years for criminal sexual assault; Frank Ventimiglia who was sentenced to 12 years for possession of child pornography; and Juan Moreno Jimenez who was sentenced to 11 years for criminal sexual assault.