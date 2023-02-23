ROCKFORD — Winnebago Country State’s Attorney J. Hanley noted in the past year his office has a 72% jury trial conviction rate, and his office won convictions in every murder jury trial in 2021 and 2022.
During a news conference Thursday, he noted there have been challenges for prosecutors in Winnebago County, but his office has thrived in his first two years as State’s Attorney.
“Case backlogs caused by COVID and a courthouse fire, potential system-altering legislation, and staffing shortages have all taken their toll. Yet, despite these challenges, the seeds planted in my first year as your State’s Attorney began to bear fruit in 2022, particularly with respect to the prosecution of violent criminals, including those who kill, abuse women and children, and unlawfully possess firearms,” Hanley said.
He noted his office continues to aggressively prosecute child sexual abuse and child pornography cases and his office’s conviction rate is above 95%.
The Winnebago County State’s Attorney’s Office Domestic Violence Unit implemented new trial strategies to turn the tide of dismissals in some of the most difficult cases to prosecute, Hanley said.
“Instead of shying away from these difficult cases, we aggressively identified previously unseen patterns of abuse,” he said. “In 2022 alone, we secured 19 separate convictions for stalking. For comparison, there was only one such conviction in 2021. In 2020, there were 0.”
In May of 2022, Hanley’s office’s effort to institute a “Gun Court” went live and since then over 140 gun possession charges were routed for targeted and specialized prosecution.
“Additionally, we can now see that our complementary ‘intelligence-led’ prosecution initiative, which focuses on the small percentage of criminals committing the major violent crimes in Winnebago County, is working,” Hanley said. “A Major Crimes Prosecutor spearheaded this effort and was designated a Special Assistant U.S. Attorney, allowing her to bridge the gap between state and federal court and prosecute in both places. Since November of 2021, she has pre-screened every felony firearm case that comes through our system for potential federal prosecution. To date, this has resulted in over 20 serious gun-related offenses being accepted by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for federal prosecution, several of which have already resulted in lengthy prison sentences.”