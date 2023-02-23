01STOCK_GAVEL_2

ROCKFORD — Winnebago Country State’s Attorney J. Hanley noted in the past year his office has a 72% jury trial conviction rate, and his office won convictions in every murder jury trial in 2021 and 2022.

During a news conference Thursday, he noted there have been challenges for prosecutors in Winnebago County, but his office has thrived in his first two years as State’s Attorney.