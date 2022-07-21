ROCKFORD – Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony charges of theft of government property and misconduct in office. He also officially resigned as county coroner.
On Thursday, charges against Hintz wife, Michelle Hintz, were dismissed. The Illinois Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted the cases against William and Michelle Hintz, stated Michelle Hintz qualified for the county's deferred prosecution program (DIVERT). To qualify for the program, Michelle Hintz performed community service and provided a statement admitting wrong-doing.
In September of 2020, William and Michelle Hintz were initially charged with forgery and misuse of county credit cards.
The Illinois State Police initially began investigating Hintz over the alleged fraudulent use of a Winnebago County gasoline card and credit card. Investigators received additional information that Hintz had stolen around $2,500 paid by the families of people who had been cremated at the county’s expense. Further investigation alleged Hintz required family members to pay cash in order to recover the cremated remains of their homeless loved ones, but kept the money for himself.
Hintz agreed to be placed on paid leave from the office of county coroner while the case against him was pending.
Following Hintz guilty plea, he faces 180 days in jail and four years of probation. He also was ordered to pay restitution.
In a letter submitted to Winnebago County Board Chairman Joseph Chiarelli on Wednesday, Hintz resigned from the office of coroner effective immediately. He was first elected coroner in 2016.
Chiarelli has up to 60 days to appoint a county coroner who will serve until the next general election, which is Nov. 8. At that time, a special election will be held to elect a coroner who will serve the remainder of the unexpired term. In this circumstance, the individual appointed must be a member of the Republican Party and otherwise be eligible to serve in that role.
Since there is also a vacancy in nomination for a county office, the Democratic and Republican central committees shall nominate, by resolution, a candidate to appear on the Nov. 8 ballot. The individual elected will serve in the role of Winnebago County Coroner until November 2024.