ROCKFORD – Winnebago County Coroner William Hintz pleaded guilty Wednesday to felony charges of theft of government property and misconduct in office. He also officially resigned as county coroner.

On Thursday, charges against Hintz wife, Michelle Hintz, were dismissed. The Illinois Attorney General's Office, which prosecuted the cases against William and Michelle Hintz, stated Michelle Hintz qualified for the county's deferred prosecution program (DIVERT). To qualify for the program, Michelle Hintz performed community service and provided a statement admitting wrong-doing.