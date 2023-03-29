JEFFERSON — Prosecutors say a mother watched as her newborn son turned purple and later left him for dead in a field near a Whitewater trailer park.
Cash bail was set at $10,000 for Santos Asucena Caseres Cruz, 38, of Whitewater, who was charged in Jefferson County on Tuesday with neglecting a child resulting in death and moving, hiding or burying a child.
She was being held at the Jefferson County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
The charges are tied to Caseres Cruz’s alleged actions after the child was born Jan. 27, according to a criminal complaint.
Whitewater police officer Paul Bradley and other officers responded to Twin Oaks Trailer Park at about 11 a.m. March 4 for a report of a newborn found dead, according to the complaint. Officers found the baby in a black garbage bag inside a box.
Witnesses said they found the box in a field near the trailer park. When they opened the box, they removed a black garbage bag and emptied the contents. When they saw that a baby was inside, wrapped in a shirt, they called 911, according to the complaint.
A local funeral home transported the remains to the Milwaukee Medical Examiner’s Office. A cause of death has yet to be determined.
Police later interviewed Caseres Cruz.
Initially, Caseres Cruz told police that “when the baby was born, he was not breathing and was not moving. The baby did not cry. She believed the baby was deceased.”
Later, however, police said she changed her story, saying “she knew the baby was alive when it was first born but was possibly choking.”
Caseres Cruz, who has other children and had not told her family about the pregnancy, told police the baby started turning purple. She did not call 911.
She told police she wrapped him in a shirt and placed him in the plastic bag. She said she left the bag open in case the baby started to breathe, and hid the bag in a cabinet.
She later took the baby from inside the cabinet, wrapped him in a pink sweatshirt and put the bag inside a cardboard box. Then she drove to the field and left him there.
Caseres Cruz faces up to 37 years in prison and $125,000 in fines if convicted.