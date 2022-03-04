ELKHORN — A Walworth County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been placed on leave after he was arrested Thursday on 19 felony charges ranging from various degrees of sexual assault to stalking, according to Walworth County Circuit Court records.
In a news release, the sheriff’s office confirmed 36-year-old Gerardo Baca was taken into custody on Thursday by Waukesha authorities and placed on administrative leave. The investigation into the case was transferred to the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department following a request by Walworth County Sheriff Kurt Picknell.
Baca was hired by the sheriff’s office in January of 2017.
The alleged assaults and incidents allegedly started in June and July of 2012, before continuing in January and March of 2016, July of 2018, August and November of 2019 along with January, May and June of 2020 and October of 2021, court records show.
Below is a list of the felony charges Baca faces:
Three counts of third-degree sexual assault
Seven counts of second degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim
Three counts of capturing an intimate representation
Two counts of treating to communicate derogatory information
One count of attempted third-degree sexual assault
One count of child enticement
One count of stalking
One count of capturing an image of nudity
Picknell said the sheriff’s office received information about potential off-duty misconduct by Baca on Feb. 1. Picknell said Baca was placed on leave “immediately,” Picknell said in the news release.
“The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is a very good agency with great people,” Picknell said. “I take this matter seriously and we continue to serve the mission of public safety.”
Picknell added that he was working with Walworth County human resources staff and legal counsel regarding Baca’s employment status that’s been coupled with a “full internal investigation,” he said.
The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department would like to speak with any potential victims who were involved with Gerardo Baca. If you or someone you know has had contact with Baca, please contact Waukesha County Sheriff Detective Aaron Hoppe at 262-896-8143 or Waukesha County Sheriff Detective Jack Kopatich at 262-896-8140.
The criminal complaint in the case has been proposed to be sealed, but the status of the order remains unknown as of Friday afternoon. Baca is scheduled to appear in court at 1:30 p.m. today for his initial appearance before Walworth County Court Commissioner Peter Navis.