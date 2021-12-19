hot Walk-in gunshot victim reports to Beloit ER Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Dec 19, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT - The Beloit Police Department said a person reported a gunshot wound to a local emergency room early on Sunday morning, as police investigate where the shooting occurred. The individual reported the injury at around 2:29 a.m. to Beloit Memorial Hospital's emergency department. The location of where the shooting took place was still unknown as of Sunday evening and no other details regarding the incident have been released. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Former Rock Co. deputy charged with child sexual assault Families of shooting victims call for end to violence Town of Beloit homicide victim identified Beloit woman arrested after intoxicated incident with gun Officer-involved shooting reported in Beloit Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime