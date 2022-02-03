MADISON—A Verona man who was charged in connection with secretly recording a female minor pleaded guilty to multiple felony charges following a Dane County Circuit Court hearing on Thursday, court records show.
Andrew P. Liebergen, 50, used a device to record videos of a female without her consent from November of 2020 until January of 2021 in a bedroom at a Madison-area home. He used a camera hidden in a Wi-Fi signal repeater and a night-light hidden camera, the complaint states.
On Thursday, he pleaded guilty to three counts of capturing an intimate representation and capturing an intimate representation of a victim younger than 18 years old, all of which are felony charges. A misdemeanor charge of invasion of privacy-use of a surveillance device was not included in the plea agreement. Online court records make no indication to the result of the misdemeanor charge as to whether it was dismissed or read into the court record.
At the time of his arrest in March of 2021, Liebergen worked as a literacy instructional coach at Converse Elementary School in Beloit before resigning in April of 2021.
Court records show multiple laptops, including those belonging to the School District of Beloit, were seized. Evidence recovered during a forensic exam of the computers found “hundreds of videos from a hidden camera” in a basement bedroom and two bathrooms of the home,” the complaint states.
At Thursday’s hearing, a pre-sentence investigation was ordered and a sentencing date has not yet been scheduled.