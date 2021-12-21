beloit police stock new

BELOIT — An unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire over the weekend in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department. 

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday in the 1400 block of Randall Street.

Multiple fired cartridge casings were found in the roadway and an unoccupied vehicle was struck. A witness described seeing a white SUV flee from the area shortly after the shots were fired.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by visiting www.gbacrimestoppers.com/ or directly at www.p3tips.com/482