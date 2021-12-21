hot Vehicle struck by gunfire in Beloit Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Dec 21, 2021 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — An unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire over the weekend in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department. Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 2:20 a.m. on Sunday in the 1400 block of Randall Street.Multiple fired cartridge casings were found in the roadway and an unoccupied vehicle was struck. A witness described seeing a white SUV flee from the area shortly after the shots were fired.Anyone with information is asked to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online by visiting www.gbacrimestoppers.com/ or directly at www.p3tips.com/482. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Police Department Beloit Shots Fired Gun Violence Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Former Rock Co. deputy charged with child sexual assault Families of shooting victims call for end to violence Officer-involved shooting reported in Beloit Person shot by Beloit officer expected to survive, officer named Town of Beloit homicide victim identified Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime