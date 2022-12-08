Beloit police are at the scene of a crash in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue in Beloit Thursday afternoon. Initial reports indicate the vehicle was involved in a high speed chase on Beloits West Side. Two other vehicleson the scene showed damage.
BELOIT—Three suspects who are believed to have committed an armed robbery in Cherry Valley, Illinois were taken into custody in Beloit Thursday afternoon following a high speed chase on Beloit’s West Side.
The three suspects all are from Beloit. They are:
- Darren T. Nicely, 19, who faces possible charges of operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent, fleeing, recklessly endangering safety, felony bail jumping, resist/obstruct and a probation hold.
- Keyonnie S. Handley, 19, who faces possible charges of felony bail jumping, operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger, resist/obstruct, and a probation hold.
- Toyvelle M. Rice, 18, who faces possible charges of felony bail jumping, operating motor vehicle without owner’s consent-passenger, and resist/obstruct.
Beloit police and Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputies were involved in the high speed pursuit.
A release from Beloit director of strategic communications, Sarah Lock, said the pursuit involved a significant portion of the city. The chase ended when the vehicle crashing in the 300 block of West Grand Avenue. The suspects attempted to flee on foot, but were quickly taken into custody, the news release stated.
The suspect vehicle crashed into several unoccupied vehicles and one occupied vehicle, and two people were taken to the hospital. Their injuries were unknown, according to Lock.
Lock said the investigation is in its preliminary stages.
The Cherry Valley, Illinois Police Department issued a news release saying an individual was robbed in a parking lot in the 7200 block of Harrison Avenue on Thursday. Video surveillance showed three suspects flee the scene in a car which later was observed in Beloit, where the suspects were apprehended. The release said the robbery is being investigated by the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.
A gray car with significant front end damage was observed by this reporter on the scene on Grand Avenue. The vehicle was smoking when this reporter arrived.
Two other vehicles on the scene had damage—a white pickup truck and an SUV. A passenger in the pickup truck was taken from the scene in an ambulance.
Witnesses on the scene said they heard squealing tires before the crash and one witness said he saw the vehicle speeding along Sixth Street with law enforcement vehicles in pursuit.
The Beloit Daily News contacted the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and an official said the department could offer no information as of Friday afternoon.