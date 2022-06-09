JANESVILLE - Two Beloit residents were arrested Thursday following a vehicle pursuit, which resulted in a crash into a Rock County Sheriff's Office vehicle.
Michael P. Dunaway, 36, and Denise N. Williams, 32, were taken into custody on possible charges from multiple jurisdictions, according to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office.
On Thursday morning, The Rock County Sheriff’s Office Detective Bureau with assistance from patrol units and the City of Beloit’s Violent Crime Intervention Team (VCIT) were conducting an operation in response to numerous recent commercial burglaries all over the County of Rock. During this operation. Officers were in Footville following up on a burglary there when two suspects considered armed and dangerous were reported in the Village of Sharon in Walworth County.
At approximately 5:22 a.m., a Village of Walworth officer spotted the suspect vehicle and requested assistance from the Walworth County Sheriff’s Office. A pursuit was initiated which reached speeds of 100 mph. The suspects fled into a field in an attempt to elude law enforcement. They abandoned their vehicle and stole a truck from a local Walworth County landscape company. This truck was pursued into Rock County where it stopped in the area of Bradford Townhall Road and O’Reilly Road. In an attempt to flee this location, the suspect vehicle collided with a Rock County Deputy’s vehicle. The suspects then attempted to flee on foot and were subsequently taken into custody for multiple criminal offenses which occurred in Walworth and Rock County. They were both taken to the Rock County Jail.