MADISON—Two Beloit residents are part of the most recent round of pardons granted by Gov. Tony Evers, who has now pardoned more people than any Wisconsin governor in history, according to a notice issued Tuesday by the Wisconsin Governor’s office.
On Tuesday, Evers announced 30 additional pardons of current and former Wisconsin residents that pushes the governor’s total number of pardons granted in his first three years of office to 337.
The Governor’s Pardon Advisory Board heard from applicants virtually on Nov. 12, 2021, and applications that were selected for expedited review
Dwight Swacina, of Beloit, sold marijuana to an undercover law enforcement officer, according to the pardon announcement. Almost 40 years later, he gives back to his community by helping neighbors who are facing challenges, Evers’ office said.
David Stout, of Beloit, was 17 when he broke into houses and took cash and belongings and tried to escape police custody. He earned support from the circuit court and the district attorney’s office as well as his friends and family, the governor’s office said.
Swacina and Stout could not immediately be reached for comment regarding the pardons as of press time Tuesday.
Evers said he was “proud” of the work being done to give Wisconsin residents a second chance.
“I’m proud of our work to give a second chance to folks who’ve made amends and paid their debt to society,” Evers said. “These individuals have recognized and acknowledged their past mistakes, and this sends a powerful message of redemption as each of them work to build a brighter, better future for themselves and their communities.”
A pardon is an official act of forgiveness that restores rights lost when someone is convicted of a felony, including the right to serve on a jury, hold public office, and hold certain professional licenses. A pardon does not expunge court records.
Those interested in learning more about the pardon process can visit www.evers.wi.gov/pardons for more information. The Pardon Advisory Board will continue to meet virtually monthly and will reconvene next on Jan. 14.