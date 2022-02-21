JANESVILLE—A current Rock County Sheriff’s Office captain and former sheriff’s office employee have announced they plan to run as Democratic candidates for sheriff, setting up a potential primary race in August prior to the November general election.
Following the news of sheriff Troy Knudson’s plans to not seek reelection, Captain Curt Fell and current Blackhawk Technical College Criminal Justice Administrator Troy Egger said they would make bids to run as Knudson’s replacement.
Rock County Clerk Lisa Tollefson confirmed that a primary election would be held on Aug. 9 prior to the Nov. 8 general election.
Fell is a second-generation law enforcement officer, with his father, Terry Fell, serving as Chief Deputy in Rock County and Beloit Police Department chief. He said he hopes to continue his family’s tradition of public safety and service in running for sheriff.
“I learned a tremendous amount from my Dad,” Fell said. “He lived a great deal of his life serving others and his community and we both believe helping people is an honor and privilege. My father was the ultimate mentor for me, I have been told that he would have been proud of the steps I have taken and that means the world to me.”
Fell said he would maintain a “fair and consistent leadership” style if elected sheriff with an approach to public safety centered on cooperation within the department and with other law enforcement agencies.
“By working together, we can combat crime with an emphasis on prevention as well as investigation,” Fell wrote in his candidacy announcement.
A Beloit Memorial High School alum, Fell earned a Bachelor of Science degree in criminal justice from the University of Wisconsin—Milwaukee and a graduate degree in management from Cardinal Stritch University. He began working at the sheriff’s office in 1994 and since then Fell has served as deputy sheriff, sergeant, SWAT commander and captain.
Egger, who left the sheriff’s office in 2019 to lead the BTC law enforcement program, is a U.S. Marine combat veteran having served in Iraq in 2004. He earned a Bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Wisconsin—Whitewater and two masters degrees, in criminal justice management from the University of Wisconsin—Platteville and training and human resource development from University of Wisconsin—Stout.
Egger started in law enforcement in 2006 as a correctional officer in Rock County before serving as a deputy, field training officer and evidence technician prior to being promoted to sergeant.
Through his oversight of the BTC criminal justice program and training academy, Egger said the role has positioned him well for the position of top law enforcement officer in the county.
“My current role has given me an in-depth involvement in large budget preparation, management, and oversight, along with high levels of organizational management, as I have had great autonomy in the oversight of the programs that I am responsible for,” Egger wrote in his announcement.
As sheriff, Egger said he would focus on building relationships in Rock County.
“The relationships with the community, the relationships with other criminal justice partners and the relationships with the employees of the sheriff’s office are all vital to the Sheriff’s Office’s success and achieving the ultimate goal of a safer community for every citizen of Rock County,” Egger wrote.