Two 18 year old Beloit residents were arrested on May 16
Jacob Roushia
Reporter
May 19, 2022
BELOIT - Two 18-year old Beloit suspects reportedly were found in a stolen vehicle, and a handgun was found in the vehicle.

Amir, Z. Terrell and Keyonnie Hadley were pulled over by Beloit police at 7:49 a.m. on May 16 at Liberty Avenue and 6th Street. Terrell, who was wanted on a probation violation, exited the vehicle.

The driver of the car, Handley attempted to flee from the area, according to Beloit police. During the pursuit, Hadley crashed the car into a fence at Liberty Avenue and 11th Street. The car was reported to be stolen from Janesville.

Handley was arrested for for fleeing, carrying a concealed weapon and operating a motor vehicle without owner's consent.