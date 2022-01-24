JANESVILLE—The trial of a Beloit woman accused of causing a crash in 2018 that killed three men has been rescheduled for a third time, court records show.
Kiyoko M. Becker, 29, is charged with three counts of homicide by use of a vehicle with a prohibited alcohol content and three counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.
The charges stem from a Jan. 21, 2018 crash on Interstate 43 near Clinton that resulted in the deaths of three 26-year-old Beloit men identified as Hesham M. Abdelrahim, Delandis J. McKinney and Cecilio Rodriguez..
The case has been ongoing since 2019 following a lengthy investigation and accident reconstruction by the Wisconsin State Patrol that resulted in the Rock County District Attorney’s Office filing charges against Becker on June 12, 2019.
On Feb. 2, 2021, a jury trial was set for Aug. 2, 2021, but that was postponed after a conflict of interest was identified within the Rock County Public Defender’s Office related to the case, with the trial being rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 24.
On Dec. 1, 2021, court records show the trial was rescheduled to begin on May 23 of this year, with a final pre-trial hearing set days beforehand on May 10.
A representative for Rock County Branch 6 Judge John Wood could not be reached for comment as of press time on Monday regarding the latest rescheduling.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
Becker and two other women were heading home after drinking at a strip club in the Town of Darien. Court records show one of the women with Becker said she should not drive because she was intoxicated. Becker said she had to drive the SUV since she had borrowed it.
During the drive, one of the women with Becker said she was distracted and on her phone while driving. In the drive back to Beloit, Becker stopped the SUV partially on the shoulder of I-43 and the right lane near mile marker 6 in Clinton Township. A semi-truck attempted to swerve around the SUV, but hit the vehicle and the truck tipped over and blocked the interstate.
A pickup truck then crashed into the semi truck. All three men in the pickup truck suffered fatal injuries
The three women in the SUV were treated for minor to severe injuries, with one passenger sustained a skull fracture and had a collapsed lung.
Police responded to the crash at around 3 a.m. Later, a blood sample was taken at 4:15 a.m. and showed Becker had a blood alcohol content level of 0.14, above the legal limit of 0.8.