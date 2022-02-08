hot Three vehicles, garage damaged in Beloit arson incident Austin Montgomery Austin Montgomery Author email Feb 8, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save BELOIT — Three vehicles and a garage were damaged in a fire on Feb. 6 in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department. Police responded at around 1:39 a.m. to a home in the 900 block of Sixth Street, with police investigating the incident as an arson of the detached garage. If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online at www.gbacrimestoppers.com/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Beloit Police Beloit Crime Austin Montgomery Author email Follow Austin Montgomery Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now School board approves Fruzen principal's resignation Mother of three remembered for her kind heart Rock County Jail inmate's death investigated Fruzen gets surprises for 93rd birthday Beloit man charged with hitting child in throat Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime