01STOCK_BELOIT_POLICE

BELOIT — Three vehicles and a garage were damaged in a fire on Feb. 6 in Beloit, according to the Beloit Police Department. 

Police responded at around 1:39 a.m. to a home in the 900 block of Sixth Street, with police investigating the incident as an arson of the detached garage. 

If you have information regarding this, or any crimes, please contact Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463. Anonymous tips can also be left online at www.gbacrimestoppers.com/

Tags

Recommended for you