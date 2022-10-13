featured hot Three Beloit men face drug charges Clint Wolf Clint Wolf Author email Oct 13, 2022 Oct 13, 2022 Updated 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BELOIT - Three Beloit men face drug charges after a search warrant was executed Wednesday.The search warrant was executed at about 1:05 p.m. at a residence in the 1400 block of Hull Avenue, according to a Beloit Police Department Facebook post.Eric A. Brooks, 51, faces possible charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, felon in possession of a firearm, and carrying a concealed weapon.George D. Jackson, 48, faces charges of resisting an officer, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to deliver heroin, and felony bail jumping.Anton McDaniels, 41, faces a possible charge of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.Narcotics, firearms and other evidence of drug trafficking was discovered during the search warrant. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Cocaine Heroin Felon In Possession Of A Firearm Resisting Arrest Bail Jumping Beloit Police Department Clint Wolf Author email Follow Clint Wolf Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Trending Now Driver dies in South Beloit race track crash Lincoln Academy in Beloit release Wisconsin Student Assessment System exam results Janesville woman had no license at time of accident that left 9-year-old dead Fred, Joanne Klett were invested in Beloit Janesville motorcyclist dies in crash Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Screentime e-Edition Screentime