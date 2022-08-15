01STOCK_BELOIT_POLICE

CONROE, Texas—Two Texas men who were arrested Thursday in Texas are suspects in the theft of money from a Beloit ATM machine.

Darrian Dejuan Haywood, 32, of Houston and Darrell Wayne Jones, 30, of Missouri City, Texas, each face charges of money laundering, as well as fugitive warrants, according to booking information at the Montgomery County (Texas) Jail.