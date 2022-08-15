CONROE, Texas—Two Texas men who were arrested Thursday in Texas are suspects in the theft of money from a Beloit ATM machine.
Darrian Dejuan Haywood, 32, of Houston and Darrell Wayne Jones, 30, of Missouri City, Texas, each face charges of money laundering, as well as fugitive warrants, according to booking information at the Montgomery County (Texas) Jail.
Sarah Lock, director of strategic communications for the City of Beloit, said the two men are suspects in a theft that occurred in Beloit on Wednesday, Aug. 10, but no charges relating to the theft have been filed in Rock County. She added, the Beloit Police Department is working with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office regarding the case.
Lock said at about 2 a.m. on Aug. 10, Beloit police were called to Educators Credit Union at 1154 Cranston Road where cash boxes from an ATM had been forcibly removed.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, Texas Department of Public Safety Units with assistance from the Splendora Police Department stopped a vehicle containing Haywood and Jones. Troopers recovered close to $40,000 in cash from the vehicle. The two men then were taken into custody.
Haywood’s bond was set at $500,000. Jones’ bond was set at $100,000. Two other suspects who fled the scene are currently being sought in connection with the case.
Haywood has been charged with possession of a firearm by a felon and other charges in the past year in Texas. He was charged with murder in 2011, but the case was dismissed.
Jones was charged with burglary of a vehicle and theft in 2017 in Texas.
It is not known if the men from Texas have any ties to the Beloit area. It is not known why they came to Wisconsin to break into the ATM and then returned to Texas.
Scott Engle of the Montgomery County Reporter contributed to this story.