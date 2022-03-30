BELOIT - A suspect has been arrested in the Jan. 29 shooting death of a Beloit man in the parking lot of Beloit Memorial High School.
The Beloit Police Department announced Wednesday the arrest of 19-year-old Amaree A. Goodall, in the fatal shooting of Jion Broomfield, 19, outside the high school in Beloit.
Goodall is being held at the Ottawa County Jail in Holland, Michigan. He was arrested on Wednesday without incident, according to a news release from the City of Beloit. The Beloit Police Department received tips regarding Goodall's whereabouts Wednesday morning via the P3 Tips app.
Goodall will need to be extradited on the charge of first-degree reckless homicide before he can appear in Rock County Circuit Court.
At about 8:55 p.m. on Jan. 29, Broomfield was shot in the parking lot of the high school following a basketball game. Evidence of a shooting was recovered by Beloit police, however, the victim was not on scene at the time. A short time later, Broomfield arrived at the Beloit Memorial Hospital emergency room where he later died from a gunshot wound.
“We want to thank the community for their ongoing support and cooperation in this investigation,” said Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles. “The information and tips provided to our department led to a positive identification of the suspect. The bravery and courage of the individual who contacted our department through the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers yesterday should be commended and celebrated.
“Please continue to keep our high school students in your thoughts as they continue to grieve and process the trauma they experienced that day. Our department also thinks of Jion’s family during this time; thank you to our community for helping them to receive justice.”
Broomfield's mother, Teresa Jackson, told the Daily News in an interview following her son's death that the young man loved sports and was a "social butterfly." She said he was just beginning to mature and get his life on track, with plans to enroll at Blackhawk Technical College.
Broomfield's death was one of three that Beloit police have been investigating this year. The first was Shawna Greer, 31, who was shot and killed in the 1400 block of Madison Road on Jan. 26. On Jan. 29, the body of a woman was found in the area of Howe Drive and Clary Street in Beloit. The woman reportedly had been stabbed to death.
Anyone with information regarding any crimes in Beloit, is urged to contact the Greater Beloit Area Crime Stoppers at 608-362-7463.