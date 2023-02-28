MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. - A Machesney Park man has been arrested in relation to a shooting at a tavern that left four people with gunshot injuries Sunday.
Jimmy Lee Rogers, 31, was arrested Monday on Sandy Hollow Road near 20th Street in Rockford. He faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and felon in possession of a firearm. Rogers is on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department.
The shooting was reported at about 1 a.m. Sunday at the Onyx Bar & Grill, 1001 West Lane Road, Machesney Park.
Winnebago County Sheriff's deputies learned that an altercation had occurred in the bar and shots were fired. A total of four individuals were shot and taken to local hospitals. A fifth person was injured during the dispute and transported to a local hospital.
The investigation indicated Rogers had an altercation with another person. He was removed from the establishment by security, but later returned with a handgun. When Rogers re-entered the bar, he went directly over to the person he had the original altercation with and fired several shots, according to the news release.
Rogers is being held at the Winnebago County Jail without bond. He is presumed innocent until proven guilty.
One individual was admitted to the hospital with life-threatening injuries at the time of the incident. His condition has been upgraded to stable.
Two other individuals are still in the hospital in stable condition. One individual has since been released from the hospital.
This case is still under investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to call the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office at 815-282-2600 or Rockford Area Crime Stoppers at 815-963.7867.