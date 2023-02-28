01STOCK_POLICE_GENERIC_1

MACHESNEY PARK, Ill. - A Machesney Park man has been arrested in relation to a shooting at a tavern that left four people with gunshot injuries Sunday.

Jimmy Lee Rogers, 31, was arrested Monday on Sandy Hollow Road near 20th Street in Rockford. He faces charges of attempted murder, aggravated battery/discharge of a firearm, unlawful use of weapons by a felon and felon in possession of a firearm. Rogers is on parole with the Illinois Department of Corrections, according to a news release from the Winnebago County Sheriff's Department. 