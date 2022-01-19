BELOIT—An analysis of data on the Beloit Police Department’s use of force between 2017 and 2021 indicates the department disproportionately used force against Black suspects. In response, department officials said the department does not target minorities and can’t predict who calls for service are generated by.
Accountable Now, an independent global membership platform that advocates for accountability among civil society organizations, found that between 2017 and 2019, 39.7% of people in which force was used by Beloit police were Black despite the city’s Black residents comprising 12% of Beloit’s overall population. The organization conducted an analysis of use of force data across 15 different U.S. cities.
The Beloit Daily News obtained data for 2020 and 2021 from the Beloit Police Department and found that Black residents accounted for 46.2% of use of force incidents in 2020 and 45.7% in 2021, which would push the five-year average of Black residents being subjected to use of force tactics to 41.6% between 2017 and 2021.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said the department documents use of force data “way differently” than other law enforcement agencies, with an emphasis on reporting uses of force by officers in many police contacts.
“As soon as we go hands-on with a person, we document that as a use of force,” Sayles said.
That disparity in reporting is central to Accountable Now’s efforts in advocating for a national use of force database for police departments across the country.
Sayles, who was named chief in April of 2021 as the first Black chief in the Beloit department’s 120-year history, spent years training officers in defensive tactics and said the department’s high volume of use of force incidents stems from a need for transparency.
“I wanted to see if there were ways we needed to change things and we needed to document that,” Sayles said. “I wanted to make sure that we were documenting everything as soon as we were going hands on with a person.”
Sayles stressed that officers will use defensive force tactics as a “last resort” to control a situation, first relying on speaking with people in an attempt to gain compliance.
“The biggest thing that we strive to do is to verbalize commands first, but we have to understand that there are people who don’t want to be arrested or go to jail,” Sayles said.
Bree Spencer, policing program manager at the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, said the effort to catalog use of force data was aimed at bringing more accountability and transparency to how use of force data is tracked nationwide. Currently there is no federal requirement or guidance for recording police use of force data. Spencer said the Leadership Conference has been advocating for a national, publicly accessible use of force database for the last seven years.
“After seeing no progress at the federal level, we decided to take matters into our own hands by creating Accountable Now,” Spencer said. “Our hope is that Accountable Now can serve as a model for what a national use of force database could look like—one that is detailed, accessible to all, and covers all police agencies in the U.S. and its territories. In doing so, we hope to empower people advocating for change in their communities.”
Spencer said the analysis by Accountable Now showed an “enormous disparity” in how force was used by Beloit police against residents, adding that it “indicates consistent criminalization of Black communities.”
“This type of disparity exists across the country, as demonstrated by the data available on Accountable Now,” Spencer said “The universality reflects how systemic racism permeates our criminal-legal system.”
In response to the Accountable Now report, Sayles said he felt the report over-simplified the department’s use of force reporting system by looking at the raw data without the context of the department’s call for service that has risen to over 53,000 calls annually since 2019.
“Our police department is not going out and targeting individuals of color,” Sayles said. “We don’t know who we are responding to. I don’t feel our department is targeting people unjustly.”
Use of force tactics account for a small percentage of overall police interactions, department data shows.
In 2019, the department responded to 54,479 calls for service in which 3,555 arrests were made and use of force incidents made up only 117 reports, 0.2% of all calls for service and 3.3% of all arrests involved use of force. In 2020, the department responded to 55,757 calls for service in which 2,585 arrests were made and use of force incidents made up only 108 reports, 0.19% of all calls for service and 4.1% of all arrests involved use of force. In 2021, the department responded to 57,763 calls for service in which 2,371 arrests were made and use of force incidents made up 140 reports, 0.24% of all calls for service and 5.9% of all arrests involved use of force.
While use of force tactics were used disproportionately against Black residents, White residents accounted for the most incidents of force used by police between 2017 and 2021, department data shows.
In 2017, 45% of people subjected to use of force tactics in Beloit were White followed by 42% Black, the two largest racial groups for that year. In 2018, 57% of people who had force used on them were White and 31% were Black. In 2019, 50% of residents were White and 44% were Black. In 2020, 46.2% of people who had force used on them were Black and 40.7% were White. Last year, 46.4% of residents who were subjected to use of force tactics were White and 45.7% were Black, department data shows.
Between 2017 and 2019, use of force by Beloit police officers increased 121%, while use of force incidents decreased in 2020, and 2021 represents the most number of use of force incidents reported in the last five years.
In 2017, Beloit police recorded 52 use of force incident reports. In 2018, officers reported 67 use of force incident reports. In 2019, Beloit police cataloged 115 use of force incident reports. In 2020, police reported 108 use of force incidents. Preliminary data for 2021 shows Beloit police used force in 140 incidents.
With use of force reports, Sayles said he reviews each incident and compares it with department policy to determine if the use of force was warranted and to identify areas in which officers may need more training.
“I review our use of force policies every time it happens,” Sayles said. “I look at our policies to see if we need more or less training or to replace tactics with something else completely.”
Spencer said she hoped Beloit residents would review the use of force data and contact their local and state representatives to “demonstrate the need for a reimagined public safety system that stops criminalizing Black people.”
“We think it’s critical for residents of Beloit to see and understand how different people and communities experience the Beloit Police Department,” Spencer said. “ The communities most affected by police use of force already know about these disparities through their everyday experiences, but putting numbers behind those experiences will only strengthen the argument for transformative change.”
Sayles highlighted a recent push towards diversifying the department’s sworn personnel in an effort to reflect the community’s diversity within the Beloit Police Department. An analysis of department sworn personnel shows 69% are White, 15% are Black, 9% are Hispanic and 2% Pacific Islander and Asian as three positions remain vacant. Those figures have increased since March of 2021 when the department reported 80% of the department was White, 9% Black, 9% Hispanic and 2% Asian.
“We listen to our community and we understand that they have concerns and they try to reflect our police department in the community that they serve,” Sayles said. “You hear about some people not getting opportunities to be a police officer, and that was something I dealt with myself prior to becoming an officer here in Beloit.”