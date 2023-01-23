JANESVILLE — The state wrapped up its case in the double murder trial of former UW Badger football player Marcus Randle El with several witnesses coming forward to shed more light on the relationship between the defendant and one of his alleged victims.
The two victims, Seairaha Winchester, 30, and Brittany McAdory, 27, were found along Midvale Drive in Janesville, barely alive with multiple gunshot wounds. Both women later died.
Several witnesses who were friends of Winchester came forward and said that Winchester told them that she was “afraid” of Randle El and that he told them that he thought Winchester and Brandon Tobias were stealing money from him and were “snitches.”
Edward Brown was shown a Facebook post that he wrote about Randle El. In the post Brown said Randle El asked him to sell drugs and finding out if Tobias and Wichester were stealing from him.
A friend of Winchester was shown text messages between her and Winchester and recalled that she sounded scared and panicked on the phone several nights before the incident, saying that Randle El was “tweaking” and grabbed Winchester’s breast hard enough to leave bruises and sent photos of the incident.
Janesville Police Detective Steve Williams, the lead investigator on the case, was asked by both the prosecution and defense if he thought the investigation was concluded too quickly and asked him what the role of social media had in this case. Williams said he didn’t think that the investigation was rushed. About social media, he said, just like every tip and theory, it can be unreliable.
Katrina Melichhar, a DNA analyst with the Wisconsin State Crime Lab said her findings concluded that DNA of both Winchester and McAdory were found in swabs that were taken from the car, but there wasn’t DNA evidence matching Randle El in the car.
The defense was scheduled to begin its case Tuesday morning.