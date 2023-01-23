01STOCK_COURTHOUSE_ROCKCOUNTY2
Anthony Wahl

JANESVILLE — The state wrapped up its case in the double murder trial of former UW Badger football player Marcus Randle El with several witnesses coming forward to shed more light on the relationship between the defendant and one of his alleged victims.

The two victims, Seairaha Winchester, 30, and Brittany McAdory, 27, were found along Midvale Drive in Janesville, barely alive with multiple gunshot wounds. Both women later died.