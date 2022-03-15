SOUTH BELOIT - A South Beloit man faces attempted murder charges after he allegedly beat and stabbed a woman on Monday, according to South Beloit Police Department reports.
Narciso Munoz, 31, also faces charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, aggravated domestic battery and resisting a police officer.
At about 7:25 a.m. on Monday South Beloit police officers were dispatched to the 1100 block of Hayes Avenue and found a woman had been battered and stabbed.
South Beloit Fire Department Emergency Medical personnel transported the victim to an area hospital, but she was then taken to University of Wisconsin Hospital in Madison for further treatment, South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman said. A condition for the victim was not available Tuesday.
Munoz had fled the scene as police officers arrived. He later was apprehended with assistance from area law enforcement.
The Winnebago County State's Attorney's Office has reviewed the case and authorized the charges against Munoz.
The Winnebago County Sheriff's Office Crime Scene Unit assisted at the scene in collecting evidence and analyzing the scene. Rockton Police Department backed up the South Beloit Police Department during the search for the suspect.
Munoz was scheduled for an initial court appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Tuesday.