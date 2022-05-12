JVG_220319_BELOIT_PD_SUV
Courtesy of Beloit Police Department

BELOIT—Six people were arrested after Beloit police executed four search warrants in two unrelated investigations on Wednesday.

The search warrants resulted in the recovery of firearms, ammunition, illegal drugs, a vehicle and other evidence.

The warrants were executed with the assistance of the Rock County Sheriff’s Office and Janesville Police Department.

In the first case, police recovered a large amount of ammunition, gun magazines, a facsimile firearm and a substantial amount of crack cocaine.

Kenneth M. Crawford, 62, of Beloit faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine, possession of THC, possession of psilocybin mushrooms, and threats to law enforcement.

Rashenn S. Jackson, 25, of Chicago, faces charges of possession with intent to deliver cocaine.

In an unrelated case, three search warrants were executed and resulted in the recovery of drug paraphernalia, THC, two firearms, and a vehicle.

Eleazar U. Tate, 36, of Beloit was taken into custody on a felony apprehension request and he faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Mackenzie L. Waggoner, 25, of Beloit faces charges of fleeing and second degree reckless endangering safety.

Virgil L. Tate, 28, of Beloit was taken into custody on a felony apprehension request and he faces a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm. An additional drug charge is pending.

Kentrell D. Pouewells, 24, of Beloit, was taken into custody on a felony apprehension request.