BELOIT — One person is in custody following a fatal domestic violence shooting Wednesday in Beloit on Madison Road, marking the first homicide in the city this year.
Officers responded at around 12:10 p.m. to a report of a gunshot victim in a home in the 1400 block of Madison Road. Upon arrival, officers found a 31-year-old Beloit woman suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers administered medical aid before Beloit Fire Department staff arrived and transported the woman to a local hospital where she later passed away.
Converse Elementary School, which is in the neighborhoods where the shooting took place, was placed on lockdown for less than 10 minutes on Wednesday as a precautionary measure.
Shortly after arriving on scene, officers arrested 34-year-old Anthony D. Richmond, of Beloit, on possible charges of first-degree intentional homicide and possession of a stolen firearm. The department is working in coordination with the Rock County District Attorney’s Office and the case is currently under review. No criminal complaint has yet been filed against Richmond.
Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles declined to comment on the extent of the relationship between the woman and Richmond, but confirmed they had previously established ties and had previously lived together.
“The City of Beloit Police Department offers condolences to the family of the victim,” Sayles said during a news conference on Thursday morning.
Few other details about the shooting have been publicly released, with Sayles declining to comment on various aspects of the shooting.
The department currently has a partnership with Defy Domestic Abuse in Beloit, an organization that works to help people impacted by domestic violence, for annual training with officers.
“We work closely with them,” Sayles said. “Our officers are highly trained in domestic violence incidents. They speak with us to make sure we are doing the right things. It’s unfortunate that we do respond to a lot of domestic violence incidents in the City of Beloit.”
Kelsey Hood-Christenson, who serves as Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit’s empowerment services director, called the incident a “devastating loss” in a statement provided to the Beloit Daily News.
“Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit sends our condolences to the loved ones grieving from this devastating loss,” Hood-Christenson said. “We hope the community will be sensitive to their needs during this very difficult time. We are here as a community resource to provide emotional support and resources to anyone impacted by domestic violence.”
Sayles, who spoke directly to people suffering domestic violence, added, “It’s unfortunate that victims sometimes feel they do not have a voice. Here at the Beloit Police Department we want to extend that olive branch to victims of domestic abuse. I know sometimes they refuse to speak with us regarding incidents that have occurred or a suspect is forcing them to say anything. You have a partnership with us. Come and speak with us. Please let us know so we can offer the help that is needed for you and get you in the right situation.”
From 2020 to 2021, Defy reported a 52% increase in calls to its 24-hour hotline, Hood-Christenson said.
In 2021, 20 shootings were reported in Beloit where victims were injured or killed, including four gun-related homicides in Beloit. That total is up from 2020 when 18 shootings including two gun-related homicides, were reported. In 2019, seven shootings including four gun-related homicides were reported.
If you or someone you know may be experiencing domestic violence, contact Defy Domestic Abuse Beloit’s 24-hour hotline at 608-365-1119 or visit www.familyservices1.org/defy for further information.