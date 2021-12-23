JANESVILLE—Two ongoing court cases stemming from fatal and non-fatal gunfire in Beloit are scheduled for jury trials early next year, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
The case of Mario T. Tucker, 35, who is charged with killing Edward D. Wiggins, 50, of Beloit, at a group rehabilitation facility in the 1000 block of Tenth Street on Dec. 7, 2020, is scheduled for jury trial on April 4.
The other case involves Daniel T. Blackshear, 28, who is charged with shooting a 37-year-old Beloit man on April 14, 2019 at a Beloit bar on Portland Avenue. The trial for Blackshear is scheduled for Feb. 14.
Both cases however do have final pre-trial hearings scheduled. In some instances, it is common for the defense and prosecution to announce a potential plea agreement, avoiding trial, but it’s unclear currently if either case will involve a plea agreement. Tucker is scheduled for a final pre-trial hearing on March 25 and Blackshear is set for final pre-trial on Feb. 3.
As previously reported by the Beloit Daily News:
Tucker is charged with first-degree intentional homicide in Wiggins’ death. A resident of the group home told police that he overheard an argument after Wiggins approached Tucker about “always being disrespectful and cursing” while at the residence. Tucker then allegedly became upset and made comments back to Wiggins before shooting him multiple times, the criminal complaint states. Tucker then fled on foot and was found by police on the Portland Avenue bridge where he allegedly threw an object resembling a handgun into the Rock River.
Blackshear is charged with attempted first-degree homicide in the non-fatal shooting at Rooney’s Pub, 65 Portland Ave. The man was allegedly shot by Blackshear, with the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the jaw, neck and hip, the criminal complaint shows. While at the bar, Blackshear allegedly was seen talking with individuals near the smoking area when the victim and a woman approached the group. Blackshear, stepped back, raising his hand and shot the man. Video footage of the incident shows Blackshear holding what appears to be a handgun and firing it before fleeing, according to court documents.
Blackshear was identified by two witnesses during the incident, along with video footage from the bar, court records indicate. He was arrested on April 23, 2019 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Indiana.