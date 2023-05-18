BELOIT — A 29-year-old semi truck driver has been charged in Rock County Court with physical abuse of a child for allegedly slapping and punching a 16-year-old Burger King employee in Beloit after she told him the restaurant was closed.
Darnel Reid, of Harvey, Louisiana, was charged with physical abuse of a child with intent to cause bodily harm, and two counts of disorderly conduct. If convicted of the charges Reid faces up to $10,000 in fines and or 6 years in prison.
The 16-year-old told police Reid came into the restaurant at 9 p.m. on May 14 and she told him that they were closed. She then heard him get upset and say “make me leave,” followed by explicatives.
The manager then advised Reid that she would call the police and Reid started to walk toward the exit.
The 16-year-old then followed him so that she could lock the doors after he left. Reid allegedly then rapidly approached her in an aggressive manner, and got within 3-4 inches of her face.
The teen told police that she lightly pushed on his chest to create space between them. Reid then allegedly swung at her and struck her in the left side of the face hard enough to turn her head towards her shoulder She told police Reid then threw several more punches at her, striking her in the left forearm and left rib cage.
The 16-year-old said that Reid finally began to walk to the exit as they were yelling at each other. Co-workers got her to come back inside and Reid left in his semi-truck.
Police observed visible injuries to the 16-year-old and she had redness to the left side of her face, redness on her left forearm that was starting to bruise, and fresh redness and a fresh bruise on her ribcage.
Reid was arrested at the Flying J truck stop in South Beloit after officers reviewed the video and tracked his commercial drivers license.