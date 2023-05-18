01STOCK_HANDCUFFS2

BELOIT — A 29-year-old semi truck driver has been charged in Rock County Court with physical abuse of a child for allegedly slapping and punching a 16-year-old Burger King employee in Beloit after she told him the restaurant was closed.

Darnel Reid, of Harvey, Louisiana, was charged with physical abuse of a child with intent to cause bodily harm, and two counts of disorderly conduct. If convicted of the charges Reid faces up to $10,000 in fines and or 6 years in prison.

