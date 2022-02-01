BELOIT—The School District of Beloit has announced an updated security plan for sporting events following a fatal shooting after a basketball game at Beloit Memorial High School on Jan. 29.
On Tuesday, the district announced new protocols for sporting events effective immediately for all winter and spring sports.
Student athletes in the district will receive three tickets to their sporting event. Ticket holders must have their names entered on an admittance roster to attend the sporting event. No tickets will be sold at the door, district officials said.
Beloit Memorial High School students may attend home games, but will be required to sign up through an electronic form by 4 p.m. the day of the sporting event. Freshman and junior varsity teams will be required to leave at the conclusion of away games. Freshmen and JV teams from away schools will be required to leave BMHS after their games conclude.
For visiting teams, each student athlete will receive three tickets to sporting events at Beloit Memorial High School and ticket holders must have their names entered on an admittance roster to attend sporting events. No tickets will be sold at the door.
Security patrols by Beloit Police Department officers will be increased and periodic parking lot checks will be conducted during all sporting events.
“We appreciate the outreach we have received from many local and regional districts,” Superintendent Daniel Keyser said in an issued statement. “Their words of understanding and support have been shared with our staff and students. We want to keep the focus on our student-athletes and their sporting events and competitions with local and regional teams. These protocols will allow us to do so.”
Following a basketball game at the high school, 19-year-old former student Jion Broomfield was fatally shot in the front parking lot at BMHS. Approximately 30 to 40 witnesses saw the shooting, according to police, but no arrests have been made in the case that marked the city’s third homicide in a span of 81 hours between Jan. 26 and Jan. 29.