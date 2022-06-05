BELOIT - Three men are being accused of drug offenses after officers from the Rock County Sheriff's Office and the Beloit Police Department executed search warrants at three locations in Beloit on Thursday.
Tadereal E. Tavarres, 30, and Deontae A. Logan, 23, face possible charges of manufacture/delivery of fentanyl, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking, intent to deliver within 1,000 feet of a park and probation violation. Logan also faces a possible charge of neglecting a child younger than 6 years old.
Jaz-Juan O. Steel, 25, who already was in custody, faces possible charges of manufacture/delivery of fentanyl, manufacture/delivery of cocaine, party to the crime of manufacture/delivery of fentanyl, party to the crime of manufacture/delivery cocaine, maintaining a vehicle for drug trafficking, first degree recklessly endangering safety and intent to deliver withing 1,000 feet of a school/park.
According to a news release from the Rock County Sheriff's Office, at about 5 a.m. on Thursday, Rock County Sheriff's Office personnel and the SWAT team executed a search warrant in the 1700 block of Chapman Avenue in Beloit. At the same time, Beloit Police Department officers executed a search warrant in the 1000 block of Oak St. Later in the day, sheriff's office personnel executed a search warrant in the 2200 block of Burton St. As a result, the three individuals were arrested.
Other agencies that assisted include the Walworth County Sheriff's Office, Clinton Police Department, Janesville Police Department and the Wisconsin Department of Justice.